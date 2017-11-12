Women's College Basketball: Badgers win opener 80-66 over Charlotte

Outscoring Charlotte 52-19 in the first half, the Wisconsin women's basketball team held on to win its season opener, 80-66, over the 49ers on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.

The Badgers came out strong, leading by 33 at half and held back a second half surge by the 49ers to come away with the win.

Wisconsin was led by sophomore sharp shooter, Suzanne Gilreath, who had 20 points, 12 of which came from beyond the 3-point line. The Badgers held the 49ers to 37.3 (22-59) from the field while UW shot 48.3 percent (29-60).

UW also controlled the boards 44-32, including 13 offensive rebounds.

Sophomore forward Courtney Fredrickson was dominant off the bench, tying her career high with 18 points while adding a career best 11 rebounds. She also chipped in three assists as Wisconsin dished off 17 helpers. Sophomore Kendra Van Leeuwen led UW with five assists.

Senior Cayla McMorris also scored in double figures, adding 13 points.

After only four turnovers in the first half, Wisconsin faced some adversity with 11 turnovers in the second period.

