Women's College Basketball: Badgers win opener 80-66 over Charlotte

Brett Hundley threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, Nick Perry had three sacks and the Green Packers beat the Chicago Bears 23-16 to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday.More >>
Khalil Iverson, held scoreless in Wisconsin's season debut two days earlier, led the Badgers with 17 points Sunday as they cruised to an 89-61 win over Yale.More >>
A Wisconsin high school golf coach has resigned and apologized for a series of racist tweets aimed at NASCAR driver Darrell Wallace Jr.More >>
Outscoring Charlotte 52-19 in the first half, the Wisconsin women's basketball team held on to win its season opener, 80-66, over the 49ers on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
Wisconsin’s magical run in the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Championship had a storybook ending on Sunday afternoon against No. 2-seeded Indiana as the Badgers claimed their first-ever outright Big Ten tournament title on penalty kicks.More >>
Wisconsin faced an Iowa team coming off a big win last week over Ohio State, but the Badgers came out of Saturday's game with a spectacular win.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid with a 94-87 victory over San Antonio on Friday night in Eric Bledsoe's debut with the Bucks.More >>
Outscoring Charlotte 52-19 in the first half, the Wisconsin women's basketball team held on to win its season opener, 80-66, over the 49ers on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
Wisconsin’s magical run in the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Championship had a storybook ending on Sunday afternoon against No. 2-seeded Indiana as the Badgers claimed their first-ever outright Big Ten tournament title on penalty kicks.More >>
