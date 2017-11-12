Madison church increases security after Texas shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Worshipers filled High Point Church in Madison a week after a deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas shook the nation.

Nate VanDyke, a weekly churchgoer at High Point said the mass shooting last week didn't affect his decision to attend church. "I just don't associate Madison as a gun-toting community," VanDyke said.

However, High Point Church hired security guards with concealed weapons to watch over services. Though the church doesn't regularly hire security guards, church officials said this isn't the first time it has implemented armed personnel following a national tragedy.

VanDyke, however, says "Nothing really struck me as out of the ordinary or out of the usual" during service.

Furthermore, High Point Church sent out an email to around 200 church members, inviting them to a meeting about church security. Representatives from MPI, a private security company, and church leaders held a security briefing to be transparent with church members.

Simone McLoughlin, who works at the front desk of the church, attended the meeting.

"It was just an informational meeting that there's a process going on, that there's discussion happening about security on the church and where things are at right now," she said.

The meeting also discussed security plans the church was considering implementing in the future.

However, church officials say the recent Texas church shooting did not spur the conversation on security. In fact, security within the church has been an on-going conversation for the last two years.

A proposed idea for church security is having certain, highly-trained members of the church carry concealed weapons for every service.

Church members will be voting on the idea in the near future.