Teen beaten up, robbed on Park Street Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 14-year-old boy was beaten up and robbed of his backpack, phone and belt in the area near the Villager Shopping Center early Saturday night.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog says the strong armed robbery happened a little after 6:00 p.m. as the young man was walking in the 2200 block of South Park St.

The victim says a car pulled in front of him and two other male teens got out. They started to punch him in the face, took the items from him and left.

Police continue to investigate the incident.