Teen beaten up, robbed on Park Street Saturday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Teen beaten up, robbed on Park Street Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 14-year-old boy was beaten up and robbed of his backpack, phone and belt in the area near the Villager Shopping Center early Saturday night. 

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog says the strong armed robbery happened a little after 6:00 p.m. as the young man was walking in the 2200 block of South Park St. 

The victim says a car pulled in front of him and two other male teens got out. They started to punch him in the face, took the items from him and left. 

Police continue to investigate the incident.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.