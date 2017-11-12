Organizers take precautions for safe Madison Marathon Sunday

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Ashland County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a male subject walking on Maple Street, in Odanah, carrying a knife on November 8.More >>
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Ashland County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a male subject walking on Maple Street, in Odanah, carrying a knife on November 8.More >>
A Victorian home in Stoughton has something not typical for the era. Instead it reflects a different time in our nation's past that some fear could repeat itself.More >>
A Victorian home in Stoughton has something not typical for the era. Instead it reflects a different time in our nation's past that some fear could repeat itself.More >>
It's something every pet owner dreads, the car trip and then the vet visit.More >>
It's something every pet owner dreads, the car trip and then the vet visit.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was beaten up and robbed in the area near the Villager Shopping Center early Saturday night.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was beaten up and robbed in the area near the Villager Shopping Center early Saturday night.More >>
A Wisconsin high school golf coach has resigned and apologized for a series of racist tweets aimed at NASCAR driver Darrell Wallace Jr.More >>
A Wisconsin high school golf coach has resigned and apologized for a series of racist tweets aimed at NASCAR driver Darrell Wallace Jr.More >>
A statue by a Wisconsin artist of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat in the air is back at its familiar spot in downtown Minneapolis.More >>
A statue by a Wisconsin artist of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat in the air is back at its familiar spot in downtown Minneapolis.More >>
A Milwaukee man is charged in the death of his infant daughter who was burned during a bath.More >>
A Milwaukee man is charged in the death of his infant daughter who was burned during a bath.More >>
Dodge County sheriff's officials say the herd damaged a private soybean field at the start of the drive.of cattle Sunday morning.More >>
Dodge County sheriff's officials say the herd damaged a private soybean field at the start of the drive.of cattle Sunday morning.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the Huber inmate has been returned custody because of an alert citizen.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the Huber inmate has been returned custody because of an alert citizen.More >>
Officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning during a traffic stop.More >>
Officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning during a traffic stop.More >>
When many people hear “prefabricated” or “modular” in relation to houses, they picture trailers or hastily built tract homes.More >>
When many people hear “prefabricated” or “modular” in relation to houses, they picture trailers or hastily built tract homes.More >>
The Badgers continued to make their case for one of the coveted spots in the College Football Playoff (CFP) with a win over Iowa Saturday.More >>
The Badgers continued to make their case for one of the coveted spots in the College Football Playoff (CFP) with a win over Iowa Saturday.More >>
A 70-year-old man is in the hospital after he was trapped in a corn picker Saturday morning.More >>
A 70-year-old man is in the hospital after he was trapped in a corn picker Saturday morning.More >>
A cold morning wrapped up the last outdoor Dane County Farmers' Market of the season on Saturday.More >>
A cold morning wrapped up the last outdoor Dane County Farmers' Market of the season on Saturday.More >>
Some volunteers with the Friends of Monona Bay group and Surly Brewing Company met to help clean up the shoreline of Monona Bay Saturday before the first snowfall hits.More >>
Some volunteers with the Friends of Monona Bay group and Surly Brewing Company met to help clean up the shoreline of Monona Bay Saturday before the first snowfall hits.More >>