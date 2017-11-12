Organizers take precautions for safe Madison Marathon Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Marathon went off without a hitch Sunday morning, with extra security after recent incidents across the U.S.

More than four-thousand people ran in the marathon and half marathon. Organizers say the turn out this year is the best yet.

Officials say they added extra security as as precaution, after the New York marathon upped safety measures following an attack in the city about two weeks ago.

"We've taken precautions, just like every other run has taken precautions, because runner safety is the utmost importance to us," said Brodie Birkel, race director.

The marathon raises money for the Badger Honor Flight which takes veterans to Washington, D.C. to see memorials built in their honor, and myTEAM TRIUMPH, an organization that provides athletic inclusion for people with disabilities.