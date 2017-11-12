Culinary Olympians visit Madison College

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some Madison College students got a chance to work along side Olympic-level experts in their field.

The USA Olympic Culinary Team visited Madison College this weekend. It's the first practice together for the Olympians, but also a chance for them to show off their skills to aspiring young chefs.

Instructors say the collaboration exposes the student chefs to things they don't get to learn in the classroom.

"They get to work right next to certified, executive chefs and one certified master, so it's just a great opportunity for real life applications and they're learning from some of the best people in the U.S.," John Johnson told 27 News.

The team worked on skills with the student chefs Saturday and presented a five-course dinner together on Sunday.