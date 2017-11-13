Janesville Police Sergeant honors fallen comrade by playing "Taps" at funeral

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville Police Sergeant was given the special honor of paying his respects to a police officer killed in the line of duty Saturday.

Rockford Police asked Sergeant Dean Sukus if he and his nephew would play Taps at officer Jaimie Cox's funeral Saturday, Sukus gladly agreed.

He says Officer Cox's death touched thousands of people across the area, evidence of which could be seen by the crowds of people who showed up to line the procession route Saturday morning in Rockford.

"We all come together in times of need, and it was great to be a small part in honoring Officer Cox and the way he risked, and ultimately gave his life in the line of duty," says Sukus.

Officer Jaimie Cox was killed last week during a traffic stop when the person he pulled over tried to get away, killing him with his car.