Sheriff Mahoney hopes officials approve the plan to update the Dane County jail

MADISON (WKOW) --- Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney is hoping officials will approve a plan to update the county's aging jail.

The Board of Supervisors will decide next week whether to spend $76 million to update the Dane County Jail.

The proposal calls for consolidating jails in the City-County Building and Ferris Center into a smaller facility in the Public Safety Building.

Mahoney said the problems with the jail are something that can no longer be ignored.

“The $76 million will replace the top two floors of the city county building,” Mahoney said. “We’ve been studying the issue of replacement of the City-County Building jail for over 10 years. And really have put great emphasis in the past several years because of some life and safety issues that have arisen over the last probably three years,” he said.

The plan would also eliminate solitary confinement and reduce 91 beds from the facility.

"It will create the medical and mental health beds that we need to address the population with medical conditions,” Mahoney said.

The urgency to renovate the jail is high for Mahoney, who said multiple administrations have talked about safety challenges, only to have them fall on deaf ears.

"Specifically, we have locks that have failed to open when we need to get individuals out of their cell block. And those failures of locks have cost us 3 to 5 hours in which an individual is locked in a cell and unable to be released."

But not everyone is on board with the plan. District 2 Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner said on her blog that it's not the right time to invest a massive amount of money into a broken criminal justice system.

But District 12 Supervisor Paul Rusk said if the jail problem isn't resolved soon, it puts Dane County taxpayers at a significant risk.

“All it takes is one major lawsuit and you will end up exceeding the insurance that we have for lawsuits.”

The board will vote on the plan during their November 20th meeting.