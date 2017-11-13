New trend: Madison veterinarian makes house calls, even hospice needs

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's something every pet owner dreads, the car trip and then the vet visit. But thanks to a new trend in the Madison area, some pet parents have found an easier way to get their dog or cat the care they need.

To Your Door's Dr. Karen Bryant and her vet tech Chelsea Brodsky have been making house calls for the last couple of years. It's especially helpful for pets who don't like traveling.

"Cats get really nervous when they have to get in a carrier, they really hate car rides and the clinic," Dr. Bryant said.

It's also a Godsend for pet parents just too busy to deal with the hassle of the trip.

"It's a convenience for people," Dr. Bryant said. As for the pets: "They're in the living room, they're at home, they're relaxed," she added.

A standard visit runs between 25 to 45 minutes. Each pet gets a full physical.

"We can do almost anything at home that can be done at the clinic," Dr. Bryant said. This included drawing blood or preforming tests.

Beyond that, Dr. Bryant now offers hospice care, allowing your pet to be put down in the comfort of their home.

"We have euthanized pets in people's yards, on the couch, and it is much better, much better for everybody," Dr. Bryant said.

