Dense Fog Advisory in effect for southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a Dense Fog Advisory for most of southern Wisconsin Monday morning.

The National Weather Service says clear skies, light winds and cold temperatures will lead to dense fog. Temperatures below freezing could lead to frost on some hard surfaces, including roads and sidewalks. Bridges and other exposed surfaces will be the first to see frost, so watch out for slippery spots.

The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. for Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Richland, Rock, Sauk and Walworth Counties.

Meteorologists say visibilities will drop to less than a quarter mile in some places. Please drive slower and be aware of slick spots. Remember to use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.