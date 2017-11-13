UPDATE: All lanes of I-43 near Beloit open after multiple crashes

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of I-43 near Beloit are open after multiple crashes Monday morning.

The lanes near mile marker 2 and 3 were closed for several hours. Lanes reopened around 9:50 a.m. Monday.

*******

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- There are at least two crashes on I-43 near Beloit Monday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the first happened around 7:05 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 3. All northbound lanes are blocked. Authorities say a vehicle rolled over and three people are hurt.

Then, about 40 minutes later, the state patrol got a call about another crash on I-43 just a mile away. All northbound lanes are also blocked at mile marker 2.