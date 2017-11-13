Attacker accuses man of stealing his clothes - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Attacker accuses man of stealing his clothes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who was doing his laundry Saturday morning says he was knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched by two men after one of the attackers accused the man of stealing his clothes.

The battery happened inside the East Wash Laundry, 2620 East Washington Ave. The victim told the men he had not taken anyone else's property, but was still assaulted.

He says his attackers left with a third man in a black Volvo. He was not seriously hurt.

