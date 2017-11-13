Missing Muncie teen may be in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for assistance from the public to help locate a missing teenager that they believe could be in Madison.

Britney Carter was last seen on Oct. 20, 2017 in Muncie, Indiana.

The 16-year-old may still be in the Muncie or she may attempt to travel to Madison or Chicago.

Britney is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Britney is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Muncie Police Department at 1-765-747-4838.