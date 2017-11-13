Janesville man dead following Sunday afternoon crash

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- A Janesville man died Sunday afternoon following a head-on crash near Whitewater.

Brandon Lee Garecht, 28, of Janesville died after colliding with a pickup truck about 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened Nov. 12, 2017, on U.S. Highway 12 just east of County Highway P in the town of Whitewater.

Sheriff’s deputies along with Whitewater Fire and Rescue units were dispatched and upon arrival deputies found both vehicles in the ditch on the north side of Highway 12 with extensive damage and entrapment.

Investigators say a 2007 Suzuki Reno, driven by Brandon Lee Garecht, 28, of Janesville, was traveling east on Highway 12 when it attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The Suzuki struck a westbound 2014 Ford F150 pickup head-on.

The Ford was driven by 69 year old John Wallace, 69, of Richmond, Illinois Both drivers were sole occupants in their respective vehicles. Despite live-saving efforts Garecht was pronounced dead on scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Wallace was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Team. Assisting agencies include the City of Whitewater Police, Fire and Rescue Units, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.