Wisconsin and Notre Dame to play at United Center January 21

The University of Notre Dame and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey teams will host the second game of their January series in Chicago on January 21, 2018 at the iconic United Center arena. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CST and will air on NBCSN. This is part of a two-year game series deal where the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers each play their home game matchup on neutral ground in Chicago.



The University of Wisconsin will arrive on Madison Street for their first game played in the arena, while the University of Notre Dame head back to the United Center after hosting and playing in the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship semifinals in April of this year.



University of Wisconsin Head Coach Tony Granato echoed the excitement of bringing arena experiences to his roster of athletes. "We had the pleasure of practicing at the United Center, and playing at Madison Square Garden and Joe Louis Arena last season, so we are looking forward to another game at an NHL arena again.



Presale tickets for the January 21, 2018 game will be available to University of Notre Dame and University of Wisconsin season ticket holders from 10 a.m. CST to 10 p.m. CST on Thursday, November 16.



Tickets for the match up in 2019 will go on sale next year.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article)