Wisconsin and Notre Dame to play at United Center January 21

The Black Hawk football team has spent the playoff run looking like a team on a mission. The Warriors have outscored their postseason opponents by an average of 47.5 points. Now, the season-long goal is within reach.More >>
For just the seventh time in school history, the Badgers men's soccer team has earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament. After winning the Big Ten tournament on Sunday, the Badgers found out Monday they will be hostingMore >>
The University of Notre Dame and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey teams will host the second game of their January series in Chicago on January 21, 2018 at the iconic United Center arena.More >>
Khalil Iverson, held scoreless in Wisconsin's season debut two days earlier, led the Badgers with 17 points Sunday as they cruised to an 89-61 win over Yale.More >>
A Wisconsin high school golf coach has resigned and apologized for a series of racist tweets aimed at NASCAR driver Darrell Wallace Jr.More >>
Outscoring Charlotte 52-19 in the first half, the Wisconsin women's basketball team held on to win its season opener, 80-66, over the 49ers on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
Wisconsin’s magical run in the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Championship had a storybook ending on Sunday afternoon against No. 2-seeded Indiana as the Badgers claimed their first-ever outright Big Ten tournament title on penalty kicks.More >>
Brett Hundley threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, Nick Perry had three sacks and the Green Packers beat the Chicago Bears 23-16 to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday.More >>
