PHOTOS: Five vehicles vandalized overnight at Salvation Army

MADISON (WKOW) -- Five vehicles were vandalized overnight at the Salvation Army, including one of their vans.

Police are investigating the incident that happened either late Sunday or early Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 in the parking lot at 630 E. Washington Ave.

Vandals smashed the windows on the five vehicles.

To hear interviews with the Salvation Army and vehicle owners, watch 27 News at 5. This story will be updated.