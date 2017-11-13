Newscast Director / Video Editor - WKOW

WKOW, the ABC affiliate in Madison, Wisconsin is seeking a full-time Newscast Director who will direct our state-wide weekend morning newscast, “Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend."

WKOW uses the Ross Overdrive automated news production system for HD newscasts. The successful candidate will have experience with live directing, excellent computer skills, people skills and leadership qualities in a studio environment.

Experience with HD production, Ross Vision and Xpression products is a plus. This position will provide fill-in and support directing duties during the week as well as video editing for the weekday editions of “Wake Up Wisconsin.”

Our company is part of Quincy Media, Inc. a family owned company.

If you think you're qualified and want to live and work in one of America's most livable cities, please a cover letter, resume and references to:

Ed Reams, News Director WKOW-TV 5727 Tokay Blvd. Madison, WI, 53719 bbeer@wkow.com

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted Date: November 13, 2017