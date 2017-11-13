Libertarian Phil Anderson discusses his run for governor on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin 2018 gubernatorial candidate Phil Anderson (L) discussed his third-party campaign on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.



Anderson, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2016, said he believes people are looking for an alternative to Democratic and Republican politicians who are dividing Wisconsin, instead of uniting it.



Amber Nikolai, the new state adjutant at the American Legion of Wisconsin, also joined Greg Neumann to discuss being the first woman appointed to that position.



She also discussed her priorities for Wisconsin veterans in 2018.



This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on November 12.