Libertarian Phil Anderson discusses his run for governor on Capital City Sunday

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- A Janesville man died Sunday afternoon following a head-on crash near Whitewater.
High blood pressure should be treated earlier with lifestyle changes and in some patients with medication according to the first comprehensive new high blood pressure guidelines in more than a decade.
Madison police are investigating an incident where a man showed his genitals to a woman while in a parking lot.
A Victorian home in Stoughton has something not typical for the era. Instead it reflects a different time in our nation's past that some fear could repeat itself.
Madison police are looking for the vandals who smashed car windows in the parking lot of The Salvation Army shelter.
MADISON (WKOW) -- As state and regional leaders await a final decision on whether the U.S. Air Force will choose the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard at Truax Field to receive F-35A fighter jets as part of a new mission, a report from a federal watchdog agency shows there are likely to be several problems with maintenance of the plane going forward.
It's something every pet owner dreads, the car trip and then the vet visit.
Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney is hoping officials will approve a plan to update the county's aging jail.
