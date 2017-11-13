Homeless man's car one of five vandalized in parking lot of Salvation Army shelter

One of five vehicles vandalized overnight Sunday in the parking lot of The Salvation Army shelter on East Washington Ave.

MADISON (WKOW) --- Madison police are looking for the vandals who smashed car windows on East Washington Avenue. It happened overnight Sunday in the parking lot of The Salvation Army shelter.

The car Blake Weaver, his fiancé and his three young children sometimes call home, was one of the victims.

"I didn't believe them at first. I thought it was a joke or something. But then I came outside and multiple, several cars had busted windows laying all around,” Weaver said. "The obvious emotions probably are anger, frustration."

Police said his was one of five vehicles vandalized.

With overnight temperatures expected to hover near the freezing mark, this puts the 26-year-old and his family in a tough position. When they don't get excepted into a shelter, his car is their only refuge.

"So with a busted out window, exactly how warm is a person with three children that depend on them every night going to be? What are they going to do?" Weaver said.

“That's their storage for their belongings, that's where they sleep, that's where they go. They use it every single day. Their cars are very important to them,” said Melissa Sorensen, director of social services for The Salvation Army.

While a worker cleans up broken glass from the parking lot, Weaver patches up his car window hopeful it will be enough to keep his family warm and safe. He said he can't understand why someone would commit such a random act of violence.

“It's almost heartbreaking. I have nowhere for my children to go besides the safety of my car,” Weaver said.

Right now, police said they don't have any suspects or leads in the case.