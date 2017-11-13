Madison firefighter launches gubernatorial campaign in stops acr - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison firefighter launches gubernatorial campaign in stops across state

Madison (WKOW) -- A Madison firefighter is launching a bid to become the first African-American governor in Wisconsin history.

Mahlon Mitchell kicked off his campaign in downtown Madison Monday afternoon. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate says Governor Scott Walker has already had seven years in office and he's failed.

The President of the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin declared his candidacy at three stops around the state with the final one coming to a downtown Madison restaurant late Monday afternoon.

Mitchell can be remembered after he made a failed bid for Lieutenant Governor in the 2012 recall election losing to incumbent Rebecca Kleefisch.

