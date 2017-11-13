Badgers men's soccer to host UIC

For just the seventh time in school history, the Badgers men's soccer team has earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament. After winning the Big Ten tournament on Sunday, the Badgers found out Monday they will be hosting the University of Illinois at Chicago on Thursday at 7 p.m. at McClimon Complex.

The winner of that first round matchup will travel to take on Notre Dame, the No. 12 seed on Nov. 19.



