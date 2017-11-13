Badgers men's soccer to host UIC - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers men's soccer to host UIC

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

For just the seventh time in school history, the Badgers men's soccer team has earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament. After winning the Big Ten tournament on Sunday, the Badgers found out Monday they will be hosting the University of Illinois at Chicago on Thursday at 7 p.m. at McClimon Complex.

The winner of that first round matchup will travel to take on Notre Dame, the No. 12 seed on Nov. 19.

 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Black Hawk football seeks second state title

    Black Hawk football seeks second state title

    The Black Hawk football team has spent the playoff run looking like a team on a mission. The Warriors have outscored their postseason opponents by an average of 47.5 points. Now, the season-long goal is within reach.

    More >>

    The Black Hawk football team has spent the playoff run looking like a team on a mission. The Warriors have outscored their postseason opponents by an average of 47.5 points. Now, the season-long goal is within reach.

    More >>

  • Antetokounmpo scores 27 as Bucks beat Grizzlies 110-103

    Antetokounmpo scores 27 as Bucks beat Grizzlies 110-103

    Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 110-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.    Khris Middleton and John Henson had 17 points apiece as Milwaukee won its third straight.    Tyreke Evans scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Memphis, and Dillon Brooks added 19 points.    After the Bucks threatened to pull away late in the third, Evans scored nine consecutive points to pull...More >>
    Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 110-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.    Khris Middleton and John Henson had 17 points apiece as Milwaukee won its third straight.    Tyreke Evans scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Memphis, and Dillon Brooks added 19 points.    After the Bucks threatened to pull away late in the third, Evans scored nine consecutive points to pull...More >>

  • Badgers men's soccer to host UIC

    Badgers men's soccer to host UIC

    For just the seventh time in school history, the Badgers men's soccer team has earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament. After winning the Big Ten tournament on Sunday, the Badgers found out Monday they will be hosting  

    More >>

    For just the seventh time in school history, the Badgers men's soccer team has earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament. After winning the Big Ten tournament on Sunday, the Badgers found out Monday they will be hosting  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.