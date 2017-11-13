Black Hawk football seeks second state title

The Black Hawk football team has spent the playoff run looking like a team on a mission. The Warriors have outscored their postseason opponents by an average of 47.5 points. Now, the season-long goal is within reach.

"These senior boys, they know the finality of this week. This is their last week, their last football game, at least together," says head coach Cory Milz. "So, they know it's coming. They're just going to enjoy every single minute of it. We're going to enjoy every single minute of it."

Those seniors will be ending their careers at Camp Randall Stadium where they will play Bangor on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the WIAA Division 7 state championship.

"Getting to play one more game with my friends, it's awesome," says senior Michael Flanagan. "These guys are my brothers and to get to go out and do it one more time, it's awesome."

Black Hawk will be looking to make history. The school is looking for it's second state championship. They claimed the title in 2013 and finished runner up in 1998.