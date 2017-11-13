Two suspects identified in Maple Grove Drive shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting after two victims reported having their home hit by gunfire.

The incident happened on the 3100 block of Maple Grove Drive around 7:45 am Sunday morning. The victims told police they heard arguing nearby before the gunshots.

Police say one of the bullets went into the apartment hit a bookshelf before going into their mattress where one of the victims was sitting.

Police say they set up a perimeter and identified two suspects a 41-year-old white man and 21-year-old white woman.

They also say a gun was recovered after obtaining a search warrant. Police continue to investigate the incident.