Area's most innovative company picked

MADISON (WKOW) -- Seven cutting-edge companies took the stage Monday night in hopes of being named the area's most innovative company.

They're taking part in the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's second annual competition.

It all started with 35 companies at the Forward Festival in August, which were pared down to the seven finalists.

The audience picked the winning company: Innocorp, Ltd.

The company makes tools that are used in campaigns against impaired driving.