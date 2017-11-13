Alders finalizing Madison 2018 city budget

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison's city council has passed an amendment that would provide money to start a body camera pilot program for officers in the north district.



MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's city council is finalizing next year's spending plan.

Alders are working through amendments to the capital and operating budgets.

One of the proposed changes to the capital budget would hold the line on city spending for a public market.

But, alders rejected that amendment on a 15-5 vote.

Another amendment would provide $123,000 to start a body camera pilot program for police officers in the north district.

If the council doesn't complete its work Monday, it set aside time Tuesday to finish up.