Wolf delisting proposal would allow state to control wolf population

MADISON (WKOW) - One Wisconsin lawmaker says the state needs more control over the wolf population in the state. That would mean having the wolf be removed from federal protection.

It's why Republican Senator Tom Tiffany is proposing a bill that would stop local and state authorities from investigating wolf killings, unless the animals are removed from federal protection.

The measure would also cut off funding for wolf management in the state as long as wolves are protected. Tiffany says the DNR has reported 79 wolf attacks on livestock and pets this year.

A number of wolf advocacy group says the bill would legalize wolf poaching.

