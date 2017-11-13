Wolf delisting proposal would allow state to control wolf popula - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wolf delisting proposal would allow state to control wolf population

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) - One Wisconsin lawmaker says the state needs more control over the wolf population in the state. That would mean having the wolf be removed from federal protection.

It's why Republican Senator Tom Tiffany is proposing a bill that would stop local and state authorities from investigating wolf killings, unless the animals are removed from federal protection.

The measure would also cut off funding for wolf management in the state as long as wolves are protected. Tiffany says the DNR has reported 79 wolf attacks on livestock and pets this year.

A number of wolf advocacy group says the bill would legalize wolf poaching. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.