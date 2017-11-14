Police: Man exposed himself to woman in parking lot

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating an incident where a man exposed himself to a woman while in a parking lot.



Police say it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday at Hoyt Park on Regent Street. Police say a woman reported she was parked in the lot when a car pulled up next to her. She made eye contact with the driver who had an "excited look on his face." The woman noticed that he was exposing his genitals.



The suspect is in his 30s with a dark complexion. He is described as being shorter than 6 feet tall, average build, with dark facial stubble. He was wearing a dark knit hat, dark hoodie, and a dark undershirt. He was driving a 4-door gray or black Saab with obstructed license plates.