"Do Ahead: Thanksgiving dinner tips

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thanksgiving is creeping up on us, but there are some things you can do ahead of time that'll reduce stress on the holiday.

Chef Joel Olson with Hemmachef stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Tuesday with some helpful tips. He says you can mash sweet and russet potatoes together and keep them warm in a double broiler for hours, until they're ready to eat. Make a roux (butter and flour) ahead of time. Add stock, and then add the drippings from the turkey at the last minute to make gravy.

To save time, make your desserts this weekend. You can always warm them up in the oven after everything else comes out. Chef Olson also says stick to what is tried and true (if you want a stress-free day). If you want to try something new, make sure it's in addition to what you traditionally prepare for Thanksgiving.

Chef Olson says don't forget to let the turkey rest on the counter for a quarter of the time it cooked in the oven. Then relax before you eat!

