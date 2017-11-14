Freezing fog possible, Dense Fog Advisory for several counties

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a Dense Fog Advisory for several southern Wisconsin counties, and some other areas could see fog come and go.

27 Storm Track meteorologists also say there is the potential for freezing fog Tuesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth Counties until 9:00 a.m.

Watch for frost on roads and sidewalks, but mainly on bridge decks and other elevated surfaces. Be prepared to travel slower Tuesday morning as other counties will see fog as well.