Vehicle pulled from Lake Kegonsa

UPDATE: Authorities have pulled the vehicle from Lake Kegonsa shortly before 8 a.m. There was no one inside, and the plates had been removed from the vehicle.

Authorities say there were keys in the car and the windows were cracked. They believe someone took the vehicle, went for a joyride and ended up in the lake, but they're still investigating and trying to get in touch with the owner.

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Crews are currently on the scene of what they're calling a "water rescue" in Stoughton.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says rescuers were called to the area of 3302 Quam Drive for a report of a vehicle in the water about 20-30 feet from shore. That's on Lake Kegonsa.

The sheriff's office says they believe the vehicle was stolen and dumped in the lake. It's mostly submerged underwater and the windows are cracked. Divers are checking in the waist-deep water, but they don't believe anyone is in the water at this time.

Authorities are working to get in contact with the owner of the vehicle, but there are no plates on the car.