UW Police: no crime referral on campus false threat report

MADISON (WKOW) - A UW-Police spokesperson says there will be no crime referral in connection with someone's false report of a gunman in a campus building earlier this month.

The Nov. 1 report prompted police to evacuate the UW-Madison Law School, with dozens of students, staff and visitors sprinting for exits. Police officials say officers verified no threat existed in the building.



They say the report conveyed to emergency dispatchers described someone in the building's library with an AK-47.



Police spokesperson Marc Lovicott says the person who reported the alleged threat to a law school staff member and prompted the staff member's 911 call, has mental health issues.



Lovicott says the decision to decline to refer any investigative reports on the person's actions to Dane County's district attorney stems from the individual's mental health status.