UPDATE: Sun Prairie falls in state championship game

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie fell short in its bid for a state football title.

Kimberly beat Sun Prairie 27-7 in the Division 1 championship game.

The Sun Prairie football team lost in the opening round of the playoffs in 2016. That disappointment fueled them in the offseason.

"Our kids all offseason have been dedicated to not letting that moment happen," says head coach Brian Kaminski.

The Cardinals have successfully avoided any upsets all season. Sun Prairie enters Friday's WIAA Division 1 championship game with an undefeated record and high hopes.

"We weren't going to be satisfied with a few wins or a conference championship," says senior Marty Strey. "We wanted to do something special. Our theme this year is to leave your legacy. We want to be remembered by this city, this community as someone who did something special. That's ultimately a state championship."

To accomplish that feat, they'll have to end the longest win streak in the nation. Kimberly has won 69 straight games, including four straight state titles.

"Everyone at the beginning of the season, we were making our individual goals and almost every single person said our goal was to beat Kimberly, end their streak in the state championship game," says senior Jack Zander. "So, it'd be pretty special if that happened."