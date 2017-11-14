UPDATE: Sun Prairie falls in state championship game - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Sun Prairie falls in state championship game

Posted: Updated:
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie fell short in its bid for a state football title.

Kimberly beat Sun Prairie 27-7 in the Division 1 championship game.

********

The Sun Prairie football team lost in the opening round of the playoffs in 2016. That disappointment fueled them in the offseason.

"Our kids all offseason have been dedicated to not letting that moment happen," says head coach Brian Kaminski.

The Cardinals have successfully avoided any upsets all season. Sun Prairie enters Friday's WIAA Division 1 championship game with an undefeated record and high hopes.

"We weren't going to be satisfied with a few wins or a conference championship," says senior Marty Strey. "We wanted to do something special. Our theme this year is to leave your legacy. We want to be remembered by this city, this community as someone who did something special.  That's ultimately a state championship."

To accomplish that feat, they'll have to end the longest win streak in the nation. Kimberly has won 69 straight games, including four straight state titles.

"Everyone at the beginning of the season, we were making our individual goals and almost every single person said our goal was to beat Kimberly, end their streak in the state championship game," says senior Jack Zander. "So, it'd be pretty special if that happened." 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin men's hockey blitzes Michigan 7-3

    Wisconsin men's hockey blitzes Michigan 7-3

    The Wisconsin men's hockey team scored early and often on the way to a 7-3 victory over Michigan. The Badgers' seven goals and 26 blocked shots were season highs. Kyle Hayton stopped 34 shots to improve to 7-4-1 on the season.  Wisconsin is now 8-5-1 on the season. Michigan falls to 6-4-1. More >>
    The Wisconsin men's hockey team scored early and often on the way to a 7-3 victory over Michigan. The Badgers' seven goals and 26 blocked shots were season highs. Kyle Hayton stopped 34 shots to improve to 7-4-1 on the season.  Wisconsin is now 8-5-1 on the season. Michigan falls to 6-4-1. More >>

  • Women's College Soccer: Badgers season ends in 1-0 decision to South Carolina

    Women's College Soccer: Badgers season ends in 1-0 decision to South Carolina

    The Wisconsin women's soccer team had their season come to an end after a tough 1-0 loss to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night in Columbia, S.C. The Badgers did a great job disrupting the Gamecocks’ rhythm the entire game, holding them to eight shots, as they entered the match averaging almost 16 shots per game. South Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute courtesy of a goal from freshman Luciana Zullo, her fifth of the season scoring f...More >>
    The Wisconsin women's soccer team had their season come to an end after a tough 1-0 loss to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night in Columbia, S.C. The Badgers did a great job disrupting the Gamecocks’ rhythm the entire game, holding them to eight shots, as they entered the match averaging almost 16 shots per game. South Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute courtesy of a goal from freshman Luciana Zullo, her fifth of the season scoring f...More >>

  • Badgers men's soccer tops Illinois-Chicago in NCAA opening round

    Badgers men's soccer tops Illinois-Chicago in NCAA opening round

    The Badgers men's soccer team celebrated a return to the NCAA tournament with a convincing 4-1 victory in the opening round against the University of Illinois-Chicago. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's soccer team celebrated a return to the NCAA tournament with a convincing 4-1 victory in the opening round against the University of Illinois-Chicago. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.