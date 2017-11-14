UPDATE: Victim hit with gun during home invasion & robbery - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Victim hit with gun during home invasion & robbery

Courtesy: Jessica Wiebler Courtesy: Jessica Wiebler

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police search for three suspects who went into a home and tried to rob someone.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Prairie Road. One person at the home was pistol whipped by one of the suspects in the face. Madison police previously stated a shot was fired as well, but no one was hurt by the gunfire.

Police say the suspects targeted that home for the robbery. There are no descriptions for the suspects at this time.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a report of shots being fired inside a home causing a disturbance on the 1900 block of Prairie Road near Raymond Road. 

Police tell 27 News the incident happened around 9:15 pm; and that someone was hurt after being hit with an object, but no one was shot during the incident.

Police say there were multiple people at the home at the time and are continuing to investigate.

