UPDATE: Undefeated Waunakee claims state football title

UPDATE -- Waunakee claims the WIAA Division 2 state football title after defeating Brookfield Central 14-13.

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- The Waunakee football team is back in the state championship game. The Warriors will play Brookfield Central on Friday at 1 p.m. in the WIAA Division 2 championship game.

"We're all really excited about it," says senior Alan Olkowski. "We're still kind of soaking it all in, realizing, 'Wow. We're really here.' This has been a goal all year, but we still have one more we want to win."

The undefeated Warriors are no stranger to the big game. They've won five state titles, including three straight from 2009-2011. This year's group eager to put their own stamp on that illustrious history.

"I think they all dreamed about it. They saw some of our teams play when they were younger. I think they've been waiting for their chance," says head coach Pat Rice. "Now, they're going to get it. So, I think they're really excited. They're really hungry. I think they're going to do everything they can to be successful, but they've already done a lot this year. We're going to give it our best shot."