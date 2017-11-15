UPDATE: Welfare check on Janesville man cancelled - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Welfare check on Janesville man cancelled

UPDATE --  The check welfare on Bradley Schultz has been cancelled. The Janesville Police Department has received information that Schultz is not in any danger.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police hopes that someone knows where Bradley Allen Schultz is.

The police department sent out an alert that they want to check on his welfare.

Anyone with information on where he is can call Rock County Communications at (608) 757-2244.

