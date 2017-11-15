Alternate side parking in effect starting today for Madison, other cities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Alternate side parking rules are in effect in Madison and other areas starting today.

The rules go from November 15 to March 15. On odd-numbered days, park on the odd side of the street. On even-numbered days, park on the even side of the street. This is between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., so you'll need to get your car in the right spot the night before.

For Madison, the rules don't apply in the "Snow Emergency Zone," which is the downtown isthmus area of Madison, unless there is a declared snow emergency. Here are more about those rules: Declared Snow Emergency and the Snow Emergency Zone.

If you violate the parking rules, you could be fined $20 in Madison. If there's a declared snow emergency in effect, the fine goes up to $60.

Remember, every city and village is different. These are the rules for Madison, Middleton, and Fitchburg. More information can be found on your city's website.