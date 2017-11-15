Fidget spinners listed on '10 Worst Toys List' ahead of holiday shopping season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Before you get too far along on your holiday shopping, World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) released its 10 Worst Toys List for 2017.

Most of the toys have a potential hazard like choking, strangulation or burns.

Here's what's on the list for 2017:

1. Hand Fidgetz Spinners by Kipp Brothers -- The small parts can become loose or pulled off.

2. Itty Bittys Baby Plush Stacking Toy, by Hallmark -- The small hats and bows could detach and be a choking hazard. There is a recall on these, but they haven still been available for online purchases some places, according to WATCH.

3. Pull Along Pony, by Tolo Toys Limited -- The string is longer than it should be for a playpen or crib toy.

4. Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword, by Mattel -- The plastic sword could hurt your child.

5. Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition, by Marvel and Skyrocket Toys -- The blade that propels it into the air could be dangerous.

6. Nerf Zombie Strike Dreadbolt Crossbow, by Hasbro and Nerf.com -- It can cause eye or facial injuries.

7. Slackers Slackline Classic Kit, by Brand 44 -- The outdoor tightrope could come with a strangulation hazard.

8. The Oval Xylophone, by Plan Toys Inc. and Plan Creations -- The long stick used to play the xylophone could block a child's airway if they stick it in their mouth.

9. Jetts Heel Wheels, by Razor USA -- This brand comes with sparklers on the back that spark while moving and can burn.

10. Brianna Babydoll, by Melissa & Doug -- The removable clothes and ponytail holders can be a choking hazard.

The Toys Association, an industry trade group, dismissed this list as "needlessly frightening" to parents because all toys sold in the U.S. have to meet safety standards.

Both groups agree, parents should use their best judgment before letting their kids play with toys.