Wisconsin Dairy News: Getting Students Excited about Animal Agriculture

(WKOW) -- Monica Gahan started working at Vincent High school in 2014 as a member of the Animal Sciences team.

"We have Food Science, Horticulture Science, Animal Science, Ag Business and Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science, and then we folded in culinary arts to the program," Gahan said. "So hopefully we can teach these kids from, field, all the way to the fork end of things."

Now in her third year teaching the animal science program at Vincent, Gahan not only has earned the respect of her students, she's received an award! It all started as friendly banter between her and the teacher across the hall who nominated her.

"I was with Miss Sawdy when she filled it out and she asked the kids their opinion right?" Gahan said. "A lot of the questions were, you know, five words that describe Mrs. Gahan, and she polled the kids and they pulled out the best five words out of that group, so it was kind of cool to see the kind of impact you can have on the kids."

Gahan has definitely had on impact, and now her students are seeing the possibility of a career in agriculture.

"School is kind of stressful especially when you have a couple AP classes," Markhia said. "And it's my getaway."

Markhia is excited to head to the FFA National Convention and learn more about the business side of the agricultural industry.

In addition to the recognition, Gahan's FFA program received two thousand dollars.

"We actually had some State Fair expenses because we had students show for the first time ever at the state fair," Gahan said. "So we had a few of those expenses that we paid with part of it, and the rest of it we are going to use towards next year's FFA activities. We have students going to national convention for the first time ever! "We're on the path to success, and it's going to be a great thing!"

Students can pursue six different pathways in Milwaukee Vincent's Agricultural program: Animal Science, Horticulture Science, Food Science, Environmental Science, Agribusiness and Culinary Arts.

