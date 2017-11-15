5 juveniles arrested, 7 hurt in chase & crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Five juveniles are in custody after a police chase that ended in a crash.

WISN 12 News reports the suspects are between the ages of 12 and 17. Police say seven people were hurt when the vehicle crashed in Milwaukee around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the SUV flipped upside down and damaged two other vehicles. The Wauwatosa Police Department said officers from the Suburban Violent Crimes Task Force were trying to stop a stolen Jeep, which was wanted in connection with at least one armed robbery, WISN reports.

All victims have minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital to get checked out.

