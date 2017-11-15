UPDATE: All lanes clear following Green County for crash

UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes have been cleared and the road has reopened, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- Part of State Trunk Highway 59 in Green County is closed for an accident.

The Green County Sheriff's Office says there was a crash at State Trunk Highway 59 at County Trunk Highway S. They don't have many details about the crash right now. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says STH 59 is closed in both directions between County SS and County FF.

Here is detour information if you drive in that area: Eastbound traffic on STH 59 should take County Trunk Highway SS to County Trunk Highway F, then FF back to 59. Westbound traffic should take County Trunk Highway FF to County Trunk Highway F to County Ok and eventually get on Wisconsin 81 (11) back to 59.