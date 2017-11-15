Wear purple for World Pancreatic Cancer Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thursday is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, a day when communities around the world unite to raise global awareness of pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. This year an estimated 53,670 people in the United States will be diagnosed – with 74 percent dying within the first year of diagnosis. The 5-year survival rate is only 9 percent.

There is no screening test or early detection methods for pancreatic cancer. Most patients are diagnosed when the disease has spread outside of the pancreas and surgery is no longer an option.

To help raise awareness, people are encouraged to wear Purple on November 16th, World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

