Clinton man arrested following investigation into child sexual assault

CLINTON (WKOW) -- A Clinton man has been arrested and faces charges related to a sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from the Clinton Police Department.

Randy A. Zwieg faces charges of intimidation of a victim, first-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of same child, according to Police Chief David Hooker.

After a two-month investigation by officers of the Clinton Police Department a search warrant was executed in response to allegations against Zwieg for sexual assault to a child.

Evidence was found to support these allegations and Zwieg was taken into custody.

Zwieg currently is being held at the Rock County Jail. This is an on-going investigation.