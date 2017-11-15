Clinton man arrested following investigation into child sexual a - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Clinton man arrested following investigation into child sexual assault

CLINTON (WKOW) -- A Clinton man has been arrested and faces charges related to a sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from the Clinton Police Department.

Randy A. Zwieg faces charges of intimidation of a victim, first-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of same child, according to Police Chief David Hooker.

After a two-month investigation by officers of the Clinton Police Department a search warrant was executed in response to allegations against Zwieg for sexual assault to a child. 

Evidence was found to support these allegations and Zwieg was taken into custody. 

Zwieg currently is being held at the Rock County Jail. This is an on-going investigation.

