Police officers rush to reported shooting in west Madison near Jefferson Middle School

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a report of gunshots in west Madison, just west of Gammon Road and just north of Memorial High School.

Madison police received a call of shots being fired in the 7000 block of Flower Lane.

At least one witness saw a person in the area (on foot) firing multiple rounds at a passing car, according to a police department incident report.

The gunman fled on foot, and is believed to have gotten into a getaway car.

Shortly after the gunfire, a victim showed up at a hospital with a possible gunshot wound or wounds.

Police say the victim is a 20-year-old man from Fitchburg.

Police believe the shooting was started.

Still, they say with it happening so close to both Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School, they fear innocent people could have also been hurt.

"A lot of different people could have been impacted or struck by bullets had they been right in this area," said Joel Despain, a spokesperson for Madison Police Department.

Madison police are in the process of seeing if this victim is connected to the shooting scene. This appears to have been a targeted act of gun violence. Officers have recovered numerous shell casings.