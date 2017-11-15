Community input sought on Madison municipal ID proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council is considering a proposal to begin issuing municipal ID cards and is seeking input from residents on the plan.

The ID would be issued by city of Madison with a primary focus of trying to reach populations who for whatever reason, do not currently have a government-issued ID and could benefit from having the ID.

The city is seeking information from the community on how a municipal ID card could function for people in Madison, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

Residents are encouraged to share their reactions to this proposal through this link to the community engagement survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VNHZ7LD.

As information is received, additional community outreach is expected including community meetings.