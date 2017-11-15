Burglar steals more than $2,000 in merchandise from store - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Burglar steals more than $2,000 in merchandise from store

MADISON (WKOW) --  A pharmacy store's surveillance video helped officers locate a burglar who stole more than $2,100 worth of merchandise, along with a large number of cigarettes, yesterday morning from the Walgreens, 2909 E. Washington Ave.

Police arrested Danion M. O'Dell, 28, Sun Prairie and he is expected to face burglary charges, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The suspect was located inside a nearby McDonald's bathroom a couple of hours after the break-in.

He flushed a toilet a number of times as officers moved in to make contact. Some, but not all, of the stolen items were recovered.

