"Grandparent scam" leaves couple with huge credit card bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- We've seen it countless times, senior citizens falling victim to scams. Some are now out thousands of dollars including two grandparents in Cottage Grove who lost $7,000 to a con-artist.

The twist in this case is that the scammers had the couple use their credit card to buy gift cards. Then, the couple told the scammers the card numbers over the phone.

"It just makes me sick," said Marjean Barlow, an 81-year-old great grandmother.

In February, Barlow and her husband Don received a call from a man claiming to be a cop. He told the Barlows that their grandson was in jail and in order to get him out, they needed to pay a hefty fine: $10,000.

"We told him, we just don't have that money," said Don.

The scammer lowered the price to $4,000.

"We were worried about him. We didn't want anything to happen to him. We wanted to make sure he was OK," said Marjean.

So they agreed to pay the amount. The Barlows were told to pay the fee in Visa gift cards, so they drove to Walmart in Sun Prairie to buy them.

The couple then returned to their car in the parking lot and called the fake cop back to transfer the money.

"Off the back of the gift card -- we gave them that. We didn't give them anything off the credit card," said Marjean.

The following day they got a series of calls. During one of them, the man told the Barlows that their grandson was found with drugs in his possession and that they needed to pay more.

Marjean questioned if it was a trick or a scam, but worried about her grandson, she and Don went back to Walmart and bought three $1,000 gift cards and gave the scammers the information. Before they realized they had been duped, the retirees paid $7,000.

"You always hear about seniors falling for this and I never could understand how they did. Well, now I can understand. It can happen," said Marjean. "It's just terrible, it's such a crime."

Now the couple is warning others who may be targeted.

"You can't be careful enough," she said.

Now, the couple is having trouble paying off their credit card debt. They've been told that since the scammers got their money through gift cards and not their own personal credit card, it doesn't count as fraud. The Barlows are trying to work it out with their credit card company but are worried they'll have to pay the full $7,000 back.

"How are we going to pay it back? We just, we don't have it," she said.

The couple's story is one of many. Just two weeks ago, a Madison couple sent more than $80,000 to scam artists, in multiple payments, over the past month after being convinced they were helping their grandson out of a legal jam.

The victims, who are in their 80s, had received several tearful calls from someone pretending to be their grandson, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The scammer then would hand the phone off to someone claiming to be a police officer. The couple were told the grandson had been a passenger in a car where drugs were found.

The conmen said money was needed for bail money and legal fees and cautioned that no one else should learn of the bind their grandson was in as he did not want his parents to know.

An employee at the couple's credit union contacted police this week after getting the feeling something was amiss. An investigating officer told the couple to send no more funds to an address they had been given in Michigan.

A MPD financial crimes detective will be investigating that specific case.

If you or someone in your family wants to know how best to protect seniors from scams, be sure to visit the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's fact sheet page. Then scroll down and click the "Seniors" tab.