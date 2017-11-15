Sen. Johnson opposes current versions of tax bill

WASHINGTON (WKOW wire services) - Sen. Ron Johnson told the Wall Street Journal Wednesday that he won't vote for the current tax plan, calling into question the likelihood of Congress moving forward on a major tax overhaul.

"If they can pass it without me, let them," Johnson told the Wall Street Journal. "I'm not going to vote for this tax package."

Republicans controlling the Senate 52-48 can afford to lose only two votes and still push the measure through the chamber, since all Democrats seem likely to oppose the package.

“We have an opportunity to enact paradigm-shifting tax reform that makes American businesses globally competitive, helps our economy reach its full potential, and creates greater opportunity and bigger paychecks for every American," Johnson said in a statement later in the day. "In doing so, it is important to maintain the domestic competitive position and balance between large publicly traded C corporations and “pass-through entities” (subchapter S corporations, partnerships and sole proprietorships).

"These businesses truly are the engines of innovation and job creation throughout our economy, and they should not be left behind. Unfortunately, neither the House nor Senate bill provide fair treatment, so I do not support either in their current versions. I do, however, look forward to working with my colleagues to address the disparity so I can support the final version.”

Republicans began pushing a broad tax cut for businesses and many individuals through the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, a measure complicated by a late addition - repeal of the Obama health care law's requirement that Americans get insurance coverage.

In the House, a separate version without the repeal element cleared a procedural hurdle, setting the stage for a crucial Thursday vote.

Erasing the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate provided Republicans with more money that they used to make some tax breaks for people modestly more generous. But it raised questions about whether it might prompt some moderate GOP senators to back away from the measure.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected that dismantling the requirement would mean 4 million additional uninsured people by 2019 and 13 million more uninsured by 2027. Worries about leaving more people without coverage were among the reasons GOP attempts to outright repeal much of President Barack Obama's law crashed in the Senate this summer.