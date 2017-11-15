Republican proposal could hit Ph.D. students with huge tax bill

Graduate students at UW-Madison would pay a lot more in federal income tax under proposal being considered by House Republicans.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- One provision of the Republican plan suggest that companies could find it harder to land the skilled workers they say they need. Over 10 years, for example, the plan would repeal roughly $64 billion in tax breaks that promote higher education.

Ph.D. students who teach and conduct research would be taxed on their waived tuition bill — an expense that could force some to drop out. There are about 145,000 graduate students who receive this tuition waiver. Most are concentrated in science, technology, engineering and math.

College graduates also could no longer deduct interest payments on student debt.

“The tax bill as proposed goes completely in the wrong direction,” said Steven Bloom, director of government relations at the American Council on Education, which represents many university presidents. “It’s undercutting our ability to produce the kind of educated workforce that we need to produce.”