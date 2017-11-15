Pick ‘n Save, BP kick off donation program to benefit Meals on Wheels

MADISON (WKOW) -- Pick ‘n Save and BP are kicking off a two-week long donation program with Meals on Wheels.

Pick ‘n Save and BP will partner with SSM Health at Home’s Meals On Wheels program to donate food to home-bound residents throughout metro Madison from Nov. 14-28, 2017. BP will provide fuel gift cards to the Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers, to alleviate their pain at the pump as they make holiday meal deliveries.

“Every day SSM Health at Home’s dedicated Meals On Wheels volunteers deliver more than 250 meals throughout Madison, Middleton, Monona and Sun Prairie. In fact, we are on track to deliver over 85,000 meals this year,” said Gina Riesen, SSM Health at Home’s Meals On Wheels Volunteer Coordinator. “This generous donation from Pick ‘n Save and BP will not only help to feed hungry seniors, it will also show our volunteers how much their service is appreciated.”