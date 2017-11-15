State clears Rock County Sheriff Spoden of misconduct

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - The state's attorney general has cleared Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden of misconduct after the county's district attorney asked state investigators to review Spoden's conduct in connection with a Janesville Police investigation into an underage drinking party.

Records show Spoden's teenage son attended the August party. They also show another teenager was seriously hurt in a swimming pool at the house party.

District Attorney David O'Leary encouraged Janesville Police officers to get to the bottom of what happened.

"At that point, we did not know if someone hit the kid in the head with a baseball bat...if someone pushed the kid, and he snapped his neck on the poolside as he went into the pool,:" O'Leary says.

But Janesville Police investigators soon told O'Leary Spoden was calling and sending text messages, maintaining there was no evidence of criminal intent, and characterizing attempts by officers to interview party-goers as harassment.

Records show one officer stated Spoden "...suggested I excuse myself from the case because of the prominent people involved, and the problem it would cause for me and my family."

"I interpreted that as a potential threat," O'Leary says.

In September, O'Leary asked the state department of justice to review Spoden's actions, to see if the Sheriff had acted criminally.

On Nov. 6, DOJ records show an assistant attorney general advised Spoden had committed no misconduct in public office, because Spoden did not have authority over the law enforcement officers conducting the investigation.

O'Leary says he agrees with legal analysis of the attorney general's office. "I also agree with their conclusion it was inappropriate behavior."\

Spoden's belief nothing criminal took place at the party turned out to be accurate. O'Leary and Janesville Police investigators came to that conclusion, although some party-goers and their parents refused to talk to officers. Records show Spoken counseled some of those involved to refuse to talk to investigators.

Records state the injured teenager was hurt after diving into the pool.

Spoden has yet to respond to requests from 27 News for comment on the party situation and his actions.



