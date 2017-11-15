The Night Owl rebuilds after fire - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

The Night Owl rebuilds after fire

Night Owl owner Greg Ardisson and family breaks ground at new site Night Owl owner Greg Ardisson and family breaks ground at new site

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- More than a year after The Night Owl Sports Bar was destroyed in a fire, a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday morning marked a new beginning for the restaurant.

Community members showed up to the future location of The Night Owl bar at the intersection of East Main Street and South Union Street in Evansville. Greg Ardisson, the owner of The Night Owl, said the support from the people of Evansville has been overwhelming: "It's hard to put into words really. It's unprecedented. It restored a lot of faith," he said. "It made my family whole, even though there was a chunk of it missing."

The restaurant, which is planning to open in May or June, has been in the works soon after the bar burnt down.
"We started almost immediately after the fire," Ardisson said. 

The new restaurant will have a parking lot and an upgraded menu.

